Indore: Be Ready To Pay Fine For Driving Without HSRP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 vehicles were fined on Tuesday by officials as the Transport Department continued to act against vehicles without the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP).

The deadline for getting the HSRP expired on January 15 and no further extension has been given.

“We have launched the drive against vehicles violating norms of the Motor Vehicle Act along with vehicles running without HSRP. We were running an awareness drive for the last one week and now we have started slapping a fine on vehicles and asking people to get the mandatory plate fitted at the earliest,” Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said. He added that action has been taken against more than 25 vehicles in the last two days and the drive will be continued.

“On people’s concern of delay in getting the plate, we are providing relief to those who show the receipt of HSRP application. However, we will tighten the noose in coming days against them as well,” Sharma said.

The RTO said that there are about 4-5 lakh vehicles in the district which don’t have the HSRP.

Meanwhile, the RTO officials got a request from dealers to extend the time for the same as they have received requests for HSRP and many of them are pending. The dealers have informed the officials that due to the rise in demand, it is taking over 15 days to provide the plates to vehicle owners.

“We learnt that dealers are taking a time of 15 days to prepare the HSRP for which they have appealed to the department to extend the deadline or to give some relaxation. The decision will be taken by senior officials,” Sharma said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it mandatory for all vehicle owners to fix a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded plate on their vehicles that have been purchased before April 2019. The fine for not affixing HSRP plate on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

No registration, renewal, fitness without HSRP

The RTO has stopped renewing the registration of old vehicles, fitness and hypothecation of the vehicles without HSRP. All other works have also been prohibited if the vehicle does not have the HSRP fitted.