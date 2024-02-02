Indore: 'Be Mindful, Clear Your Mind & Fear Not,' Students Learn To Beat Test Anxiety In Educative Seminar

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Test anxiety is a psychological condition in which people experience extreme distress and anxiety in testing situations, and almost 80 percent in India face such anxiety during exams.

Quoting this, Create Stories Social Welfare Society held an educative and guiding seminar on Exam Stress with school students on Friday. Opening the session with the above statement, organizer Deepak Sharma said, “While many people experience some degree of stress and anxiety before and during exams, test anxiety can actually impair learning and hurt test performance.” He added that this anxiety and fear of examination should be dealt with practically using appropriate steps.

Addressing students, spiritual guide and motivational speaker Devyaani Hada said, “Extreme nervousness, butterflies in the stomach, the sweaty clammy hands, frequent urination, the weak knees, the unreasonable panic attacks or blank outs: these are vital signs of stress in students. "

Further, when facing such an issue, students should work on relaxation and meditation. “Practicing mindfulness helps you focus on what's happening right at this moment. Going for a walk, run, or to the gym is a great way to clear your head and can help you focus,” Hada said.

She added that planning studies helps in scoring well, without getting anxious. “First of all, a few days before the exam, make your routine in such a way that it is in the exam, such as you must write at that time when there is time to write in the exam time, make the routine of waking. up, sleeping, reading and eating accordingly and make it balanced,” Hada said.

Educationist Sunanda Yadav said, “Parents should understand that final examination and result is not a proof of their child's entire year's hard work, further must ensure that their child understands the same.”

She added that exam stress beyond the limit and often results in pressure, due to which many students commit suicide or end up in depression.

First examination ever, fear or fun?

Manya Maheshwari

Manya Maheshwari, a student of class 1, said, “We are about to have our first examination ever… I never knew examinations were supposed to be difficult or scary, but now, with time, I am scared. Luckily, I learned that all I have to do is… tell what I know and the examination will be done.”