 Indore: BDDS Checking For Independence Day
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Indore: BDDS Checking For Independence Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the security arrangements for Independence Day, Indore police's BDDS launched a special checking drive with the help of HHMD and police dogs at important places in the city on Sunday.

On the instruction of CP Makrand Deouskar and under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence/Security) Hansraj Singh, a team of BDDS searched many places like Ganesh Temple in Khajrana, Annapurna Temple, Navlakha Bus Stand, Teen Imli Bus Stand, Hotel Radisson, Airport, Rajwada, Sarafa Bazar, High Court, Saifi Nagar Railway Station, RAPTC Parade Ground, TI Mall, Central Mall, Phoenix Citadel by the team.

During the checking drive, suspicious items at malls and other important places were checked with the help of police dogs and Hand Held Metal Detector (HHMD) equipment.

After meeting the security officials at the malls and other places, the police officials instructed them to take care of the security arrangements during the Independence Day.

