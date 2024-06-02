 Indore: BBA Student Ends Life After Raising TV Volume; No Suicide Note Found
According to Juni Indore police, the deceased student was named Vishal (21), son of Anil Wadhwani, resident of Jeevandeep Colony. Vishal was studying in the second year of BBA at Ilva College.

Updated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BBA student committed suicide in the Juni Indore area. On Saturday afternoon, he increased the volume of his TV and hanged himself. When his mother woke up from her nap in the evening, she knocked on her son's room door. After not receiving any response for a long time, she peered inside through the ventilation and saw him hanging.

She called the boy's uncle, who was present at home. He broke down the door and took the boy down. He was not breathing. They somehow lifted him and took him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The doctors declared him dead after an initial examination.

According to Juni Indore police, the deceased student was named Vishal (21), son of Anil Wadhwani, resident of Jeevandeep Colony. Vishal was studying in the second year of BBA at Ilva College. His father, Anil, stated that after lunch on Saturday afternoon, Vishal went to his room.

There, he increased the volume of the TV and locked his door. Around 5 PM, when his mother woke up and saw Vishal's door closed, she knocked on the door and asked him to lower the TV volume.

However, he did not open the door. She then peered inside and saw her son hanging from the ceiling. The panicked mother then called her brother and the deceased's uncle to knock down the door and bring him out. They took him to the nearby Suyog Hospital. The doctors there declared him dead. The reason of the suicide is still not clear. No suicide note was found in the victim's room.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

