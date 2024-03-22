Indore Bawadi Tragedy: 2 Officials Of Beleshwar Temple Committee Arrested A Year After 36 People Died

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A year after 36 people died in a tragic accident at Indore’s Beleshwar Temple, police arrested two temple committee officials on Friday.

According to information, police arrested members of temple committee Sevararam Sabnani and Murli in connection with the case. However, the families who lost their members in the accident have opposed the arrest of the temple officials, and have even refused to cooperate with the authorities.

(More details awaited)

1 Year To Horrific Accident

Notably, last year during Ram Navami celebrations, hundreds of devotees had gathered at years old Beleshwar Mahadev Temple located in Indore’s Sneh Nagar area. Suddenly, the floor of the temple sinked in and as many as 36 people fell inside the stepwell (known as Bawadi).

During the rescue operation, the bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the well. One person succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. The casualties also included a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo. More than a dozen bodies were recovered by the rescue teams overnight, with the operation extending into the following morning.

The administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation took strict action after the incident, which included sealing off the well and demolishing illegal encroachments around the temple premises. Both the state and central governments announced assistance for the families of the deceased and the injured.