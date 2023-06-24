Indore: Bar Association Complains Of Water Logging In District Court

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A little rain is enough for water logging to take place in the District Court premises causing discomfort to the advocates and their clients and anybody else visiting the court premises besides hampering work. Due to lack of proper drainage and cleaning of drains in the court premises, a part of the District Court premises experienced water logging on Thursday.

The advocates alleged that this sorry state of affairs is due to the laid back attitude of concerned officials. President of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholiya and secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said that on June 22 (Thursday) afternoon, water logging occured in the District Court Complex even though the area witnessed less than one inch of rain.

They said the Association office bearers have for the last two months repeatedly informed the concerned officials about the problem, but no remedial action has been taken so far. The Bar Association has sent a letter to Principal District Judge and Administrative Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Bench-Indore, demanding that the concerned department issue appropriate orders to the concerned officials, said Kacholiya.

The Nazir of the court Dayaram Rajput said, “The court has written several letters regarding the issue to the concerned but no action has yet been taken. I have informed about the issue to concerned officials of the department and soon the issue will be resolved.”