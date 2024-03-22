Indore: Bank Accounts Of 100% MGNREGA Labourers Linked With Aadhar | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district has stood first in linking the bank accounts of 100% labourers of MGNREGA with Aadhar. The initiative will help in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner. The Government of India launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme with the aim of providing direct benefits to the underprivileged population covered under 34 central schemes.

Siddharth Jain, CEO of District Panchayat, informed that MGNREGA scheme is an important scheme to provide 100 days of employment in a year to labourers in rural areas in case of need of work, under which about 45,000 workers in the district are provided employment.

To ensure prompt and correct wage payment to these workers, the bank accounts of all labours of the district have been linked to the Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS). He said that the district has stood first in the state by converting 100% labourers accounts into Aadhaar based payment system.

Whereas in other districts of the state, 193515 accounts are still left to be linked to the Aadhaar based payment system. In the district, 19717 accounts in Depalpur Janapad, 6376 in Indore janapad, 24591 in Mhow Janapad, 10603 in Saver Janapad, accounts of a total of 61287 MGNREGA labourers have been linked to the Aadhaar based payment system (ABPS). Now, under DBT in MGNREGA, the amount of wages will be received directly from the Central Government to the individual beneficiaries.