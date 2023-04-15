 Indore: Ban imposed on stubble burning
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Ban imposed on stubble burning

Indore: Ban imposed on stubble burning

If anyone has a land holding of up to 2 acres, he will be fined Rs 2500.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the start of rabi harvesting season, burning stubble has been banned, and fines would be imposed in case any farmer is caught in the act.

If anyone has a land holding of up to 2 acres, he will be fined Rs 2500. Similarly, a person will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 if he has 2 to 5 acres of land and Rs 15,000 if he has more than 5 acres of land.

Collector Ilayaraja T has directed all the sub-divisional revenue officers (SDOs) to follow the provision of the National Green Tribunal. Under this, burning of crop residue (stubble) in the fields after harvesting crops, especially paddy and wheat has been banned. 

Deputy director, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development, SS Rajput, informed that to prevent incidents of burning of crop residues after harvesting, the field staff has sensitised the farmers about the ill-effects of burning stubble by holding seminars, workshops etc at the panchayat level. He said awareness has increased among farmers, and he also appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble and become environment friendly.

Read Also
'PM Modi walks like a lion', Indore's Tanishkaa who completed school at 12, shares glimpses of her...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Ambedkar's struggle recalled at blood donation camp

Indore: Ambedkar's struggle recalled at blood donation camp

Indore: Three minors detained for thrashing, forcing boy to chant religious slogan 

Indore: Three minors detained for thrashing, forcing boy to chant religious slogan 

Indore: Shop owner attacks woman, others over a petty issue

Indore: Shop owner attacks woman, others over a petty issue

Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s 132th birth anniversary celebrations: Thousands of devotees, top leaders...

Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s 132th birth anniversary celebrations: Thousands of devotees, top leaders...

Indore: Three-day India Journalism Fest kick-starts on promising note

Indore: Three-day India Journalism Fest kick-starts on promising note