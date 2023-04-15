Indore: Ban imposed on stubble burning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the start of rabi harvesting season, burning stubble has been banned, and fines would be imposed in case any farmer is caught in the act.

If anyone has a land holding of up to 2 acres, he will be fined Rs 2500. Similarly, a person will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 if he has 2 to 5 acres of land and Rs 15,000 if he has more than 5 acres of land.

Collector Ilayaraja T has directed all the sub-divisional revenue officers (SDOs) to follow the provision of the National Green Tribunal. Under this, burning of crop residue (stubble) in the fields after harvesting crops, especially paddy and wheat has been banned.

Deputy director, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development, SS Rajput, informed that to prevent incidents of burning of crop residues after harvesting, the field staff has sensitised the farmers about the ill-effects of burning stubble by holding seminars, workshops etc at the panchayat level. He said awareness has increased among farmers, and he also appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble and become environment friendly.