Indore: BAJA SAEINDIA kickstarts 15th edition at NATRAX

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Wednesday, the 15th edition of the BAJA SAEINDIA series by the Society of Automotive Engineers was inaugurated. The physical round is ready to begin in full swing at NATRAX, Pithampur, from April 6 to April 10. Eighty-one out of 260 teams of BAJA teams from 24 states across India are taking part in BAJA SAEINDIA, 2022, Phase 3. Four teams from Madhya Pradesh, including two from Indore engineering colleges, are participating in the event.

This year, NATRAX is hosting the event physically with a Supernatural All-New Track facility, which will be much more challenging for the teams to showcase their buggy’s performance. A remarkable and unique feature of BAJA SAEINDIA is the adoption of a new theme every year. This year, the BAJA SAEINDIA, 2022, is on the theme, ‘Strategies Revamped’.

The event started on April 5 with the BAJA Aptitude Test (BAT), where 650+ student participants from the 4th year of engineering college underwent the test. BAT is the preliminary qualifying round for the HR-Meet scheduled on April 11 and April 12 at Acropolis Institute of Technology, Indore.

At the programme, Harshit Merchant, Dr KC Vora, Deepak Jain and Atul Bharat were present.

‘All-round experience’

‘We’re glad that NATRAX has been hosting this popular event of SAEINDIA since its inception in 2007. BAJA SAEINDIA provides an all-around experience to students through practical learning of various aspects and also enables the students to develop passion, perseverance, proficiency and positivity, which are the four pillars of success. I wish all the participating students at BAJA SAEINDIA, 2022, the very best and a bright career’ — Dr N Karuppaiah, additional director and centre head, NATRAX

Youths a country’s real & true strength’

‘The youths of a country are its true strength. At BAJA SAEINDIA, we’re afforded a glimpse at the best and brightest of the young minds in the automotive space, and the innovative solutions they have come up with in the spirit of competition. Sona Comstar is very pleased to be a part of this opportunity to provide encouragement to these bright young minds and help grow them into the leaders of tomorrow’ — V Vikram Verma, CEO, Sona Comstar-Driveline

What is BAJA SAEINDIA?

BAJA SAEINDIA is an educational pursuit for engineering college students, an out-of-classroom-education system, where engineering students can participate as a team, giving them pragmatic exposure to real-world challenges one faces in the industry. Originally started in the US by SAE International as Mini-BAJA SAE, today, it is being organised in several countries. In India, it is being organised as BAJA SAEINDIA. A student-level competition in which teams from universities all over the country conceptualise, design, analyse, fabricate, validate and run an all-terrain vehicle. This is evaluated during a series of static, dynamic and endurance events.

Over the years, BAJA has grown in numbers and has become a bigger event nationally, signifying its increasing popularity. It serves as a platform for young engineering talent to showcase their skills and acquire real-life experience while overcoming obstacles and challenges—something that is critical for their long-term success.

BAJA SAEINDIA is being led by Dr Pawan Goenka as chairperson of the BAJA SAEINDIA steering committee and Dr Kamal Vora as chairman of the BAJA organising committee. Harshit Merchant is the convener of this event.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:24 PM IST