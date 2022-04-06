Bhopal: Gondarmau residents agitate against lack of basic facilities; stage protest at collectorate

A section of residents of Gondarmau BDA quarters area led by Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders staged a demonstration at the collectorate on Wednesday over the lack of tap connections for water supply and non-functional street lights.

The residents alleged they had been longing for drinking water, that too in the state capital, through tap connections. At the same time, they also faced a lot of inconvenience due to non-operational street lights.

The area, which was developed 30 years ago, houses over 6000 people. However locals claim that it is still lacking many basic facilities.

AAP’s district president Reena Saxena led the protest. The party leaders and residents also lodged a complaint with the officers concerned of the collectorate.

Reena Saxena said, in Gondarmau, the municipal corporation had not yet laid the supply line of water. Due to this, there were no tap connections in homes. There was darkness during the night due to non-functional street lights and roads were in a bad shape.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:13 PM IST