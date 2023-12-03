Indore: Bad Weather Delays Two Flights For Two Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to bad weather conditions two flights were stuck at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Saturday morning. Passengers travelling to Delhi by IndiGo flight were kept in the plane for two hours and their luggage was also checked again. According to information received from the airport, Indigo Airlines flight 6E-2263 goes from the city to Delhi at 6.55 am. Passengers started reaching the airport at 5.30 am to board this flight.

According to the rules, after checking the passengers and luggage, the passengers boarded the plane, but the flight departed at 9.16 am, i.e. more than two hours and fifteen minutes behind schedule. The passengers alleged that they were kept on the flight unnecessarily and their luggage was also re-checked. Airline officials said that the flight was rescheduled due to a slot change and that is why the flight departed late. The airline officials denied that the luggage of passengers was re-checked.

They said that passengers who wanted to disembark due to flight delay were given their luggage. Similarly, the IndiGo flight from the city to Nashik which departs at 6.45 am departed at 9.20 am, about two and a half hours behind schedule. It was said that due to bad weather and dense fog in Nashik, the plane was not allowed to fly. The plane took off after the weather cleared there.