Indore: Backward Classes Commission chief hails Rahul's disqualification as LS member

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP was apt and he should think "four times before saying anything", Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Commission chairperson Gaurishankar Bisen said here on Monday.

Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

"Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha membership is the result of his own actions. I respect the decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. No person is disqualified from membership of Parliament unless he or she crosses the limit. Rahul Gandhi should think four times before saying anything," Bisen told PTI.

Responding to a question, Bisen said seven generations of the Congress leadership will not be able to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to J-K, was removed by the Narendra Modi government in August 2019.

Bisen also said the MPBCC was planning to organise a workshop in April to prepare a national draft to ensure proper participation in education, government jobs, industry and other sectors of the Other Backward Classes in proportion to their population.

He said elected representatives from the Other Backward Classes from across the country will be invited for this workshop.