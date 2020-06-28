Indore: AYUSH doctors to man 'Superspeciality' Hospital​

Indore: ​If one goes by its name - Superspeciality Hospital -, then only senior, highly skilled doctors should become part of this hospital, but with the paucity of ​talented doctors, the officials are now working on the lines - ‘What’s in ​a name’ and​ have planned to deploy AYUSH doctors in the ​hospital ​which will be started as COVID care unit.​ ​

​The hospital, one of the most ambitious projects of the government in the medical field, has been plagued by delays and its opening date has been extended thrice, putting pressure on the officials.

​According to plans, the hospital ​will have 500 beds, but ​initially, the hospital​ ​will be started as ​a 68-bed COVID care facility​, and the health officials have already asked the AYUSH doctors to join their duty at the hospital.​