Pharmaceutical, IT, plastic clusters for Indore soon: MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: On MSME Day on Saturday, Shankar Lalwani, MP and Member of Central MSME Board, said he was putting in all efforts to set-up IT, plastic and pharmaceutical clusters in the city and expected to the same soon.
Lalwani was addressing a function organised by Laghu Udhyog Bharti to celebrated MSME Day at Polo Ground Industrial area on Saturday.
Lalwani also said efforts are on to provide loans to small-scale industries in collaboration with banks. Information on central rules and regulations of the industry was given by Assistant Director Nilesh Trivedi. Anil Kharia of Pharma Industries and Secretary Amit Chawla, industrialists Mahesh Gupta, Sanjay Patwardhan, Vineet Jain, Paresh Khandelwal were also present.
Aatmanirbhar India soon: AIMP
The Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) also celebrated MSME Day on Saturday and pledged to cooperate in the country’s self-reliant agenda. President Pramod Dafaria said, “Our industry is capable of making better products compared to China. With government support, MSME sector can go ahead full throttle.
Today, there are 6.3 crore MSME units in India, which provide employment to more than 12 crore people and contribute 45 percent to their exports.
Vijay Garge, Assistant Director, MSME Development Institute, Government of India, informed industrialists about the policies and self-reliant India Relief Package of MSME. Acting Secretary Tarun Vyas delivered the vote of thanks.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)