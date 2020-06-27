Pharmaceutical, IT, plastic clusters for Indore soon: MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: On MSME Day on Saturday, Shankar Lalwani, MP and Member of Central MSME Board, said he was putting in all efforts to set-up IT, plastic and pharmaceutical clusters in the city and expected to the same soon.

Lalwani was addressing a function organised by Laghu Udhyog Bharti to celebrated MSME Day at Polo Ground Industrial area on Saturday.

Lalwani also said efforts are on to provide loans to small-scale industries in collaboration with banks. Information on central rules and regulations of the industry was given by Assistant Director Nilesh Trivedi. Anil Kharia of Pharma Industries and Secretary Amit Chawla, industrialists Mahesh Gupta, Sanjay Patwardhan, Vineet Jain, Paresh Khandelwal were also present.