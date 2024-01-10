Indore: Ayurvedic College Adopts Six Villages |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Ashtang Ayurvedic College has adopted six villages to provide better health services and facilities to the people in rural areas. According to college authorities, six villages Ajnod, SemlyaChau, Badgonda, Rangwasa, Machal and Gawli Palasia have been adopted and these have been named Ayush Grams.

“Now a team of doctors is conducting door-to-door surveys in these villages and the people will also be trained to prevent non-communicable diseases,” principal of the college Dr Ajit Pal Singh told media. He added that they have appointed doctors and other staff for the same. Along with this, ASHA workers have also been linked to the programme, so that if any patient faces any problem, he/she can easily reach the hospital.

Nodal officer Dr SK Nayak said that they are working under four programmes including Suprabha in which pregnant women will be given training on diet, lifestyle and exercise. So that they remain healthy and have a normal delivery. Under AyurVidya, the team will investigate 300 schools in a year. In VayoMitra, elderly people will be treated for diseases like Parkinson's, urinary retention, amnesia, diabetes, mental illness etc. after identification.