 Indore: Ayurvedic College Adopts Six Villages
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Ayurvedic College Adopts Six Villages

Indore: Ayurvedic College Adopts Six Villages

In VayoMitra, elderly people will be treated for diseases like Parkinson's, urinary retention, amnesia, diabetes, mental illness etc. after identification.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Ashtang Ayurvedic College has adopted six villages to provide better health services and facilities to the people in rural areas. According to college authorities, six villages Ajnod, SemlyaChau, Badgonda, Rangwasa, Machal and Gawli Palasia have been adopted and these have been named Ayush Grams.

“Now a team of doctors is conducting door-to-door surveys in these villages and the people will also be trained to prevent non-communicable diseases,” principal of the college Dr Ajit Pal Singh told media. He added that they have appointed doctors and other staff for the same. Along with this, ASHA workers have also been linked to the programme, so that if any patient faces any problem, he/she can easily reach the hospital.

Nodal officer Dr SK Nayak said that they are working under four programmes including Suprabha in which pregnant women will be given training on diet, lifestyle and exercise. So that they remain healthy and have a normal delivery. Under AyurVidya, the team will investigate 300 schools in a year. In VayoMitra, elderly people will be treated for diseases like Parkinson's, urinary retention, amnesia, diabetes, mental illness etc. after identification.

Read Also
Indore: Red Cross Gives ₹1.44L Financial Assistance During Jansunvai At Collector Office
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: "PM Modi Is God's Blessing To Country...," Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Karimnagar

MP:

MP: City Doctors Operate Girl’s Neck To Remove Coin, After 12 Years

MP: City Doctors Operate Girl’s Neck To Remove Coin, After 12 Years

Indore: Complete Work By June 30, Collector Tells Tata Officials

Indore: Complete Work By June 30, Collector Tells Tata Officials

Kshipra Pollution: Collector Rushes To Crucial Spots

Kshipra Pollution: Collector Rushes To Crucial Spots

Indore: One More Person Found Covid +

Indore: One More Person Found Covid +