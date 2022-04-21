Indore: AVGC-XR Media & Entertainment Association duly constituted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Rajoria from Bhopal became the President and Indore's Sanjay Khimesara became the Secretary of AVGC-XR Media & Entertainment Association. Ashish Kulkarni, Pune and Rahul Jain, Indore were nominated as patrons.

Abhay Jain has been appointed as Vice President, Vikas and Ravish Jain as Treasurer. The body unanimously elected six Joint Secretary, Editorial Head & 11 Vertical Chaiman's. Entrepreneurs full of energy have been nominated for other posts. The association has selected 22 people for various responsibilities.

Key Joint Secretary of AVGC-XR M&E includes Niharika Bhatia (Outreach), Arpit Dubey (Outreach), Mihaj Abdhullah (Membership), Nilesh Barsiya (Membership), Vikas Tiwari (Programming & Events), Madhav Soni (Digital).

Vertical Chairmans Include Anuj Singh(Skilling), Dr Diwakar Shukla (Education), Himanshu Chaturvedi (Motion Graphics), Nilesh Patel (Animation IP Creation), Dr Adarsh Lalit (Gaming, Deepak Sharma (XR), Anish Qureshi (Architectural), Akash Shrivastava (Visual Effects), Harsha Parwani (Live Action), Brajesh Sondhiya (Animation Services) & Pratik Modi (Faculty Development). Advertising Expert Rahul Jain will be heading Editorial.

The Finance Minister had announced the formation of the AVGC Promotion Task Force in the budget speech. Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has constituted the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force.

A task force for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector will prepare India to play a larger role in building Metaverse; help in catering to the Indian market and help in meeting global demand AVGC and Extended Reality is a rapidly growing industrial sector that is in demand worldwide. This sector has grown with CAGR of 29% in 2021 & India's Media & Entertainment industry is expected to grow to $55-70Bn by 2030 led by OTT, Gaming, Animation and VFX.

The AVGC sector has the same growth prospects as that of the IT industry of the country during 90's. This sector has established its roots in Madhya Pradesh, especially in Indore and Bhopal and thousands of trained youth are working in it. Many facilities are also being given to this area by various state governments and these are likely to increase with focus from the Central Government.

In this field, efforts are being made to connect the industry together by forming associations at the national and regional levels. Such efforts have been started by the well-known name of the region, Ashish Kulkarni.

Since the inception of Big Animation of Reliance Group, Kulkarni has been working to make the central government aware of the needs of this sector. The duly formed association dedicated to development in Madhya Pradesh was completed in a ceremony organised in the hospitality of Ashish Kulkarni and Rahul Jain of PSPL Advertising. Jain is reputed in the field of Digital Design, Marketing.

AVGC-XR Association of Madhya Pradesh will work with the Government of Madhya Pradesh in formulating AVGC policy and will endeavour to facilitate skilling in the areas related to AVGC in the state in collaboration with educational institutions, vocational training centres and industry, which will lead to employment opportunities in the state.

Opportunities should be promoted and the world's big studios could move towards the state. India has the potential to be the torch bearer of 'Create in India' and 'Brand India' in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector. India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of global market share by 2025, with annual growth of around 25-30% and creating more than 160,000 new jobs annually.

