Indore: IMC gearing up for Green City awards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In order to have a healthy competition between various cities in improving their environment, the Environment department, Government of Madhya Pradesh has introduced Green City Index and Green City Awards. Now,the Directorate urban administration and development has asked all municipal corporations, including the IMC, to gear up for this event.

The IMC on its part has taken several steps to improve the greenery and overall environment of the city.

WHAT IMC HAS DONE SO FAR

Horticulture department budget hiked to Rs 181 cr

IMC's horticulture department usually had a budget that ranged from Rs 10 to 12 crore, but in 2022-23, the budget has increased nearly 17 times to Rs 181 crore.

Ahilya Van

The IMC plans to develop 'Ahilya Van' in 400 places in the city. Plantations would take place in five such Ahilya Vans in each ward, mainly in open grounds and gardens having areas of one hectare or more. Rainwater harvesting would also be done in these places. So far, IMC has identified 12 such spots.

AQI improvement

This year, along with improving the AQI (Air Quality Index), five places have been identified for green development. Plantation would be done by the Miyawaki method in these places.

Greenery at parks and dividers

Plantation will be done along road dividers all over the city. There are plans to develop at least 100 parks out of 405 undeveloped parks in the city.

100 km green belt

The IMC plans to develop a running 100 km green belt.

Green mesh at construction sites

IMC has made it mandatory to have a green mesh around all construction sites to contain dust pollution.

MARKINGS FOR GREEN INDEX



30 MARKS - How much greenery has increased in the urban area under the municipal corporations.

20 MARKS - How much tree plantation was done in the city limits in a year.

30 MARKS - The level of AQI in the city and the steps taken to keep the air clean.

10 MARKS- How much has the capacity of rooftop solar panels increased in the city and what steps have been taken to increase it.

10 MARKS - What was the increase in the number of e-vehicles and CNG vehicles in a year.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:21 AM IST