Indore: Auto car décor owners face ‘silencer’ music

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The CJM Court on Monday fined the owner of Ankit Auto Decor with Rs 40k for keeping banned modified silencers in his shop. The traffic police had seized 109 modified silencers from the shop in a raid on May 6. A fine of Rs 30k was imposed on another shop from which eight silencers were seized.

The police team reached a shop in Chhoti Gwaltoli area and conducted a raid there in which they banned silencers kept for bikes were recovered. The police officials said that after receiving numerous complaints, the team had checked the silencers in the shops. 109 modified silencers were found at Ankit Auto Decor, while 8 modified silencers were found at Chhabra Auto Parts.

117 modified silencers in total were seized. The police also registered a case under Section 182-A (3) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the auto outlets. Both the owners were fined Rs 70k by the court.