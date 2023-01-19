Indore: Assembling of parts of the Idol will begin soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The assembling of parts of the proposed 108-feet long statue of Adi Shankaracharya to be installed at Omkareshwar will begin during the summer of 2023.

Divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, has said that the statue of Shankaracharya to be installed on the holy mountain of Omkareshwar will be a beautiful combination of religion and spirituality. This project of Shankaracharya Trust will give a new look to religious tourism in Omkareshwar. Dr Sharma reviewed the progress through a video-conferencing meeting of all concerned agencies on Wednesday in connection with the installation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s statue at Omkareshwar. The culture department had okayed the model of the idol. Collector Khandwa Anoop Kumar Singh along with senior officials of the culture department was also present at the meeting.

Necessary instructions were also given by the divisional commissioner regarding landscaping, museum, interpretation centre etc. at the statue installation site.

*The Statue of Oneness is a 108 feet high statue of Adi Shankaracharya to be built on Mandhata hill near River Narmada at Omkareshwar in Khandwa District of Madhya Pradesh. The murti will be bronze-clad and placed on a lotus petal base made of stone, which will be placed over an RCC pedestal.

*The sole height of the murti from the base, i.e., from the paduka (footwear) to the apex, will be 108 feet.

*The height of the statue, called the Statue of Oneness, will be 108 feet and it will be installed on a 54 feet high platform.

*The statue and the Shankar Museum will be set up on an area of 7.5 hectares on the Mandhata mountain. A gurukulam will be developed on the other side of the Narmada river in a 5-hectare area and Acharya Shankar International Advaita Vedanta Sansthan will be developed in a 10-hectare area.

*The Buildings and Factories (B&F) business of L&T Construction had secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) order from the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited to construct a statue of Adi Shankaracharya.