Indore: Artificial Intelligence challenging white-collared jobs, reduces creative mindset of employees

Madhukar Parekh, chairman of Pidilite Industries, receives IMA Lifetime Achievement Award, 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the concluding ceremony of the 30th International Conference of the Indore Management Association on Saturday, Nikhil Malhotra, chief innovation officer at Tech Mahindra said, “Computers can never replace the human mind, at least for the next 400 years, however, they can decline the creative approach of human minds. This is the major reason why Artificial Intelligence is taking over white-collared jobs.”

While discussing the major shift in the market due to technological advancement, Malhotra claimed that creativity and the advent of knowledge is at stake. He said, “ChatGPT is one of the highly grossed searches in recent times and has an ability to bring science fiction to reality, however, it is the reason why many of the white-collared jobs, including consultancy, are at risk.”

Despite having a tendency to eat up jobs, ChatGPT holds an ability to enhance, improve, and innovate the knowledge one holds.

Sanskrit is the mother of languages and innovation

Quantum computing and meta-verse have now become common parlance which has widened the gap between the rural and urban areas. Malhotra said, “When we discuss India in particular, Sanskrit is a language that can bridge the gap in between the languages, technologies, and innovation.”

Be unconscious of the status

IMA Lifetime Achievement award winner of 2022, Madhukar

Parekh, chairman, Pidilite Industries, said, “One should live a life regardless of being status conscious, only then you can think innovatively by welcoming new ideas from round the corners. The only reason that my company made a brand name was that we were ready to accept the innovative and re-inventory ideas from all the corners of discussion.”

He said, “Preparing for an opportunity never leads to failure, however, it is more important to understand and seize the opportunities with an idea of differentiation.” He went on to say, “Do something which is not done by anybody else,” this explains the wide range of creative advertisements that the company launched while promoting their product ‘Fevicol’. It has to be gratitude towards the intellectual humanity that can assimilate your learnings into values and culture articulating the differentiation bringing an immense change.

A for Atta; B for Bata

Gunjan Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Bata, said, “In order to excel in certain areas of the market, one needs to focus on seven major characteristics which includes, transformation, consumer’s choice, variety, needs of product, marketing, technology.”

From the company’s journey of being a food market supplier to becoming a national footwear brand, Shah said the product portfolio and casualisation are the most important factors that an entrepreneur needs to focus on.

Shailu Batra

Savji Bhai Dholakia gave the young generation a tip: "A parent's role is important in a child’s life and cannot be taken detached from the system. Parents always support their children in every way, no matter what their lives and choices are."

Savji Dholakia said, “I am not well-educated, so I’m still learning new things, and today I’m investing in new technological trends, which also teach me right and wrong reasons to move forward.”

Duryodhan syndrome

Spiritual guru, Mahatria Ra, while addressing the conclave said, “Life is about how much we implement. Transformation is possible if you can reduce the percentage of Duryodhana in yourself. People use bad words, and there are others who appreciate the same. Youngsters are enthralled when bad words are spoken among themselves. Reinventing yourself means renewing your perceptions. I need to reinvent myself. A phenomenal shift has happened to human relations in the last 20 years.

