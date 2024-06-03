Indore: Staff Crisis At Super Specialty Hospital, Most Departments Waiting For Prof, Asso Profs To Join

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being operational for two years, the Super Specialty Hospital continues to grapple with a significant staff shortage. Key positions, including those of Professor, Associate Professor and other essential roles, remain vacant in major departments.

Over the past year, the hospital has begun complex surgical procedures, attracting patients not only from Indore but also from other districts across the state. Nevertheless, approximately one-third of the positions for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors remain vacant. There are also discussions about introducing AIIMS-like facilities at the hospital, but consensus on filling these crucial positions is lacking.

Surge in resignations among docs

The year 2024 has already seen the resignation of four doctors within its first three months, with many leaving for AIIMS or other hospitals. This trend follows the previous year, 2023 when six doctors resigned. The departing professionals include Assistant Professors from Neurosurgery, Anaesthesia, Nephrology, Cardiology, Paediatric Surgery and Neurology. Some have moved to AIIMS, while others have opted for hospitals closer to their homes.

'Complex surgeries are being conducted at the Super Specialty Hospital. Previously, recruitment was carried out at the departmental level following orders, but many of those appointed have since left. We are going to resume the recruitment process at the departmental level,' Dr Sumit Shukla, superintendent of the Super Specialty Hospital stated.

Status of posts in SSH

Post Approved Filled Vacant

Professor 15 5 10

Associate Professor 31 11 20

Assistant Professor 103 26 77

No Professor in these departments

Department Approved Filled Vacant

Neurology 1 1 0

Neurosurgery 1 0 1

Cardiology 1 1 0

Cardiothoracic 1 0 1

Nephrology 1 0 1

Urology 1 0 1

Medical Gastroenterology 1 0 1

Surgical Gastroenterology 1 0 1

Plastic Reconstructive 1 0 1

Paediatric 1 1 0

Anaesthesia 1 1 0

Clinical Haematology 1 0 1

Respiratory Medicine 1 0 1

Head and Neck Surgery 1 0 1

Radio diagnosis 1 1 0