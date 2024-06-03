Indore Weather Update: Chances Of Light Showers And Gusty Winds Today, Max Temperature Likely To Drop

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuating day and night temperatures for the last few days, the regional meteorological department has forecast relief with the chances of light rain coupled with thundering and gusty winds for the next two days.

Meanwhile, the city's day temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius and the hot winds kept it uncomfortable for the citizens. The day started with puffy clouds in the skies but the sky was enveloped with dark clouds in the evening which kept the temperature to normal.

'A cyclonic circulation lies over Southern parts of East Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada during next 5 days,' Met officials said.

The weatherman also expected a drop in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days while there is a rise in night temperature by a couple of degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature rose to 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

Humidity on Sunday was recorded at 62 per cent in the morning and 24 per cent in the evening.

June climatology

The main climatic feature of Indore in June is the onset of southwest monsoon which brings a gradual fall in day temperature. The normal date for the onset of monsoon at Indore is 20 June, based on IMDs new onset normal.

The climatic experience in this month gives a feeling of scorching summer during the first half of the month and then a sudden relief with the advance of monsoon. The advance of monsoon is associated with northwest movement of monsoon depression or cyclonic storm from the Bay of Bengal and with the northeast movement of depression or cyclonic storm from the Arabian Sea.

The mean maximum temperature is 36.4 degrees Celsius during the month. The mean minimum temperature is 24.4 degrees Celsius.