Indore: Operation Eagle Claw To Go City-Wide Under Naya Savera-Ek Nayi Shuruaat Help Desk

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The operation Eagle Claw under Naya Savera-Ek Nayi Shuruaat help desk will be effective across the city and teams would be constituted to curb the drug menace. Initially, it was initiated by DCP Zone-1 but now it will be operated in all the zones.

Additional CP Amit Singh said that this initiative aims to prevent youth from falling into drug addiction and provide support to those already affected by it. The police are taking regular action against the narcotics and will soon take action against Pubs, Bars and resorts where intoxicants are used in parties.

The police received information about some gangs operating from Neemuch and Mandsaur to supply drugs to the city and will take action against them soon. If any police personnel is found to be involved with the peddlers, either he will be suspended, line attached or will be terminated from his post, he added.

The police are identifying the hotspot and doing surveillance. The peddlers take advantage of low visibility at abandoned places for which the police will install CCTVs there. Several times, the accused use their female accomplices to escape from the clutches of the police, to tackle them, a female police wing will operate simultaneously with the police.†Police are also taking action against habitual offenders by getting their bail cancelled.

Seizures action

The police seized 24 kg ganja, 263 grams brown sugar/smack, around 87 grams MDMA drugs and 4.8 litres of Corex syrup across the city. The zone-1 police seized 5.69 KG ganja, 65 grams Brown sugar, 68 grams MDMA drugs and 4.8 litres of Corex Syrup. The zone-2 police seized 10.60 KG ganja, 10 grams brown sugar and 18.73 MDMA drugs. The zone-3 police seized 7.77 KG ganja and 33 grams brown sugar while the zone-4 police seized 155 grams brown sugar.

Drug peddlers checking

The police caught 245 drug paddlers across the city in which 85 were caught in zone-1, 62 in Zone-2, 45 in Zone-3 while 53 were caught in Zone-4.†The police took preventative action against 104 individuals in which 63 were in Zone-1, 25 in Zone-2, 10 in Zone-3 and 6 in Zone-4 in the last two weeks.†The police registered 51 cases against 62 accused across the city in which 10 cases were in Zone-1, 19 were in Zone-2, 10 were in Zone-3 and 12 were in Zone-4.

Helpline number

A dedicated help desk has been established, and the helpline number 7049108852 has been made available for the public. Citizens can use this helpline to report individuals involved in drug trafficking and locations where drug abuse occurs. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential, and they may receive a reward for providing accurate information. The police will coordinate with NGOs and rehabilitation centres to offer the necessary support and ensure the recovery and reintegration of addicts. The police are receiving around 20 complaints on the helpline number on a daily basis.