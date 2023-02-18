Indore: DAVV signs MoU with Sri Lankan University, to work on NEP 2020

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DAVV signed MoU with Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka on Saturday to work on the core vision of NEP 2020 under the India G20 presidency. Under the MoU, both universities will work on research enrichment and enhancement, faculty development, and skill development of the students in the coming times.

The MoU was signed during a two-day international conference on ‘Revolutionary G-20 path towards vision of New India by 2050’ organised on February 18 and 19 by the School of Commerce at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

About 25 national and international educationists and scholars participated in this two-day international conference. Note speaker of this international conference Prof TUI Peiris, professor in finance, Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka, and Speaker RSSW Arachchi professor in Tourism Management, Department of Tourism Management Faculty of Management Studies, Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka signed the MoU signed by vice-chancellor Renu Jain.

Hashim Muhammad Suleiman, Educationalist from Dept. of Mass Communication, Faculty of Social Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria-Nigeria, attended the session online.

PK Gupta, former HoD, IMS, presented his views over the MoU and said that a potential development and change is expected due to this collaboration. Other scholars in the conference, Vinod Kumar Pandey, professor and dean, Faculty of Commerce, Nehru Gram Bharti University. Prayagraj; Ankit Shrivastava, Germany; Anshree Shrivastava, Denmark; Sunil Kumar Pahwa principal, G.S. College of Commerce and Economics, Jabalpur; ex-dean, Faculty of Commerce, RDVV Jabalpur; executive council member, RDVV Jabalpur were present

