Indore: Two-day global conference at School of Physics begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day international conference which was organised by the School of Physics, DAVV was inaugurated on Friday under the chairmanship of the vice-chancellor, Renu Jain, chief guest Dr Marco Koishan, and centre director of UGC DAE CSR, Indore, Dr VG Sathe.

In the inaugural session, Dr Ashutosh Mishra, head of the department, said various activities are being organised at the department in which ICRTP 2023 has been organized for the fourth time.

Centre director, Dr VG Sathe, said knowledge gained through the conference should be shared with one and all.

In the session, Dr Marco Koishan gave a detailed explanation for the improvement of cancer using magnetic nanoparticles. After this, UGC DAE CSR Indore centre director, Dr Sathe in his address gave a detailed introduction of the work done in his laboratory on Raman spectroscopy. In this session, prof. Ashuman Dalvi from BITS Pilani discussed the use of solid state batteries in place of electrolyte batteries in which nanoparticles can be used to increase their life.

The second session of the conference was organised online in which, Dr Pankaj Baghel of IUAC New Delhi explained the importance of calculating the age of man through radio carbon dating c14 and highlighted the topic of accelerator mass spectrometry while Dr N Madhavan of IUAC, New Delhi discussed on nuclear reactions in detail.

In the third online session of the conference, Dr Manuel Vasquez of Spain gave details of magnetic nanostructure and its importance in his address.

