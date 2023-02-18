Indore: Discom cracks down on 50K defaulters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the first two weeks of February, the Discom has spilled its wrath on as many as 50,000 defaulters and are on a connection clip spree plunging them into darkness for not having paid their respective power bills.

“As many as 50,000 customers were found to be defaulters and in several cases to realise the high pending amount, their bank accounts have been blocked and in some cases, the Discom has clamped on their property,” said an official.

The west DISCOM has conducted a campaign to match the revenue collection target in the last two months of the financial year, February and March. In view of this, action is being taken against defaulters in all the 15 districts including Indore.

Superintendent engineer (Urban), Manoj Sharma, said work is on to clip their connections and recover the outstanding amount in all the 30 zones.

He said in February, about Rs 12crore has been recovered from about 5,000 defaulters in the city. Seizure and attachment of goods have also been conducted in many zones.

Superintendent engineer (Rural), DN Sharma, said action is being taken against the defaulters in Indore tehsil, Sanwer, Mhow, Depalpur, Betma and other places by deploying teams.

So far this month, action has been taken against 4,000 defaulters and about Rs 3 crore have been recovered.

Sharma said along with disconnecting their power supplies, confiscation of property and seizing of bank accounts is also being done.

The power distribution company has appealed to the consumers to pay the due backlog. All the defaulters have been repeatedly informed to deposit the amount.

