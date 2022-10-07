Indore: Arrangements made for, live telecast of PM’s Mahakal Lok dedication in main city temples

Mahakal lok |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The live telecast of the dedication ceremony of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11 can be seen in the main temples of the city.

On that day, these temples in the city would be specially cleaned for the occasion as many people are expected to see the event live on a big screen.

A meeting was organised to chalk out the plan for that day. It was attended by MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, former mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar and officers of other related departments, priests, operators of the temples and religious leaders.

Additional collector Pawan Jain urged all the concerned to organise programmes effectively in their respective areas on October 11. Many programmes would be organised in all the temples of both urban and rural areas of the district. Two days prior to the event Prabhat Pheri would be organised in the vicinity of all temples in villages. Along with this, flex hoardings related to Mahakal Lok or related to the programme will be put up in all the villages.

Local dignitaries would be invited to the event. Religious organisations and members of sects like Jai Gurudev Sanstha, Brahma Kumaris, Art of Living, Isha Foundation or such institutions are also to be included. It has been urged that the message of ‘I am connecting with Mahakal Lok, you must also join’ should be spread through social media. The picture of Mahakal Lok should also be put in DP. Public representatives will invite the public by offering them ‘yellow rice’, to attend the programme.

Before the event, cleanliness campaign should be carried out in the village. The temple where the event is to be held should be cleaned properly.