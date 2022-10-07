Indore: Cleanest city tag is not because of officers, says Vijayvargiya

ANAND SHIVRE

Caption: Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh felicitates representative of sanitation workers in Indore on Thursday.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

BJP general secretary and firebrand leader Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Thursday said that officers posted in Indore have played no role in the city clinching cleanest city tag for sixth time in a row.

“The credit of cleanest city title for the sixth time goes to sanitation workers and residents of the city. Officers have no role in it,” he said while addressing a programme organised at Brilliant Convention Center for felicitation sanitation workers.

Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh and mayor Pushyamitra were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya said that if there was any role of officers in cleanliness why the two officers who served in Indore and when transferred to Ujjain as collector failed to make the ancient town the cleanest city in the country.

“A then municipal commissioner of Indore who was first transferred to Ujjain as collector failed to make ancient town cleanest city in the country. Same with another ex-municipal commissioner of Indore who was felicitated by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan failed to make Ujjain cleanest city when appointed as collector there,” the senior BJP leader said.

In his address, minister Singh said that the sanitation workers not only ensured that their city retains cleanest city tag but also made sure that it becomes first city in the country to have 7-star rating und GFC protocol.

He stated that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a reward of Rs 7 crore to IMC as Indore got 7 star rating under GFC protocol.

“Indore’s performance on cleanliness front contributed immensely in making Madhya Pradesh bagging cleanest state title. Now a campaign will be launched to make the entire state a garbage free state,” the minister said.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said it is easy to reach the summit once, but the big challenge is to maintain the position.

“Credit of cleanest tag six times in a row goes to sanitation workers and Indoreans who have imbibed cleanliness as their habit,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that sanitation workers work day and night, in all seasons, to maintain cleanliness in Indore.

The sanitation workers were felicitated at the event.