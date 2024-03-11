Indore: Around ₹300 Crore Budget To Be Approved In DAVV Apex Body Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An annual budget of around Rs 300 crore for 2024-25 fiscal would be presented for approval before the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday. It’s going to be a deficit budget, a senior official of the university said on condition of anonymity.

The university is expecting its income to go down as five out of eight districts under DAVV will now be under the purview of the newly-formed Khargone University. The university is expecting its income to get reduced by around Rs 20 crore as students of 83 colleges will now be under Khargone University.

Read Also Indore: 39K Students Eying DAVV To Take CUET Beginning Today

The varsity won’t get affiliation fee from these colleges and examination fee from students of the colleges under Nimar region where Kharonge University is coming up. The university's finance committee has already approved the budget. The budget for 2022-23 and 2023-24 was a deficit.

With the appointment of around 40 new faculty members, the UTD campus is going to increase its expenditure on salary. The university will also undertake a major construction activity this year. As per information, the university is going to get around five new buildings constructed on UTD campus and a new administrative campus built on RNT Marg premises.