Indore: Around 20K students to take supplementary exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20,000 students of undergraduate courses are going to take the maiden supplementary exam that is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The exam will tentatively be held by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in the last week of December.

The university is going to accept examination forms from Wednesday. The online examination form will remain open till December 16.

Exam controller AsheshTiwari said that they will release the timetable of the supplementary exam in mid-December.

He stated that around 20,000 students, mostly of traditional courses including BSc, BA and BCom, will take the supplementary exams.

The NEP-2020 was implemented by the Department of Higher Education in higher educational institutions across the state from session 2021-22. The maiden annual exam in line with NEP was held in April and May. The results were declared in September. However, the results were withdrawn as they were not as per the spirit of NEP.

The revised results were declared in October.

