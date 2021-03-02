Indore: Army Red Pune defeat Punjab Police to win basketball tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Army Red, Pune, defeated Punjab Police to bag the title of all-India Invitational Shanky Hardia Memorial basketball championship that concluded at Basketball Complex on Monday. Indian Air Force secured the third position.

The finals of this event played in a very exciting way. Punjab police were ahead till half time but Army Red won the match 79-72. Thanks to 21 points from Gopal Ram and 16 points from Mayur Bhatt. The top scorer was Jitender Singh of Army Red. At the same time, the top scorer of the final was Gurandir Singh of Punjab. He also collected 21 points for his team.

Third place Indian Air Force defeated Income Tax Delhi by 97-80.The awards were distributed under the hospitality of BSF Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav, MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and Jai Hardia.

To guests, emblems were present by MP Basketball Association President Kulwinder Singh Gill, Secretary Avinash Anand, NBA Secretary Laxmikant Patel, Prof SK Bundy, Sunil Hardia, Vinod Nair, Jitendra Mishra, Sandeep Bhandari, Kuldeep Hardia and Ajay Kher.

Hardia gave vote of thanks. Before starting the final, cultural programme was organised. The winning team was awarded a prize of 51 thousand rupees and an attractive trophy. The runners-up were given a prize of Rs. 31 thousand followed by third-placed team Rs 21,000.