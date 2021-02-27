Indore: Shanky Hardia Memorial basketball tournament begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Shanky Hardia Memorial Basketball Competition began here at basketball complex on Friday. DGP Dr Rajendra Kumar Mishra inaugurated the programme. Digiana Group Head Tejendar Singh Ghumman, Ram Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise Shakti Singh were present.

They were welcomed by President of Basketball Association Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary Avinash Anand, Laxmikant Patel, Sunil Hardia, Vinod Nair, Jitendra Mishra, Sandeep Bhandari and Kuldeep Hardia. Asif Ali conducted the porgramme, while Pravesh Hardia proposed a vote of thanks.

In the matches, Indian Navy defeated Central Railway 104-75. Lalit of Indian Navy scored 19 points while Captain Mandeep Singh also scored 19 points. In the second match, Western Railway, Ratlam defeated UP police 95–74. Western Railway’s international cager Prakash Mishra scored 31 while Deepak Chaudhary scored 22 points. In the third match, Northern Railway Delhi defeated Income Tax Gujarat 77-67. For Delhi, Palpreet Singh scored 29 and Ayush Sharma made 21 points each. In the fourth match, Income Tax New Delhi defeated Punjab Police by 99-67.

New Delhi's Dilpreet scored 18 points. In the fifth match, BLW Varanasi defeated Eastern Railway Kolkata 96-85. For Varanasi, Tushal Singh scored 31 points and Prasun Mishra 30 points. In another match, Army Red Pune defeated Air Force 86-67. Army Red's Jitendra Singh scored 23 and Rinku scored 22 points and led the team to victory.