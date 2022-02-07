Indore: Areas where Covid cases found comes down by 50% in 10 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the decreasing cases of Covid-19, the number of areas from where cases were found also dropped to less than half of the numbers about 10 days ago. As many as 589 Covid cases were found from 219 areas with maximum number of cases found from Vijay Nagar area on Saturday.

There are four areas from where more than 10 cases were found while 19 areas were such where more than 5 cases were found. Not only in urban areas but cases were found from colonies located at the bypass and from various rural areas as well.

48 patients couldn’t be traced, 3 patients out of Indore

Out of 589 patients, as many as 48 patients were those who couldn’t be traced by the health department as they don’t have proper addresses of these people. Three patients were those whose address was of some other districts but samples were given in Indore.

Area list with over 5 cases

S.no Areas Cases

1 VIJAY NAGAR 17

2 SUDAMA NAGAR 13

3 MHOW 13

4 BICHOLI MARDANA 10

5 MAHALAXMI NAGAR 9

6 BANGANGA 9

7 DEPALPUR 9

8 NANDA NAGAR 8

9 SCHEME 78 8

10 SAKET NAGAR 8

11 NIPANIA 8

12 GAWLI PALASIA 8

13 SANWER 7

14 SILICON CITY 7

15 SCHEME 54 7

16 MUSAKHEDI 6

17 PIPLIYAHANA 6

18 SCHEME 114 5

19 DWARIKAPURI 5

20 APOLLO DB CITY 5

