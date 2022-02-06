e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

Bhopal: Sports bike hits another bike, 1 dies, 1 sustains injuries

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high speed sports bike hit another bike from behind, in which one died and one sustained serious injuries, under the Berasia police station, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rambharose Ahirwar (40), a resident of Beelkoah village and the injured was Karna Singh, brother-in-law of Ahirwar.

Berasia Police station in-charge DP Singh said that Ahirwar and his brother-in-law had come to Nandgaon village for their personnel work. Ahirwar was accompanied by his brother-in-law Karan Singh from Berasia and he was riding the bike.

In the midway to their destination, a high speed sports bike hit their motorcycle from behind near a marriage garden in Berasia locality. Both the bikers fell down and sustained injuries. The sports biker, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Rambharose and Karan were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared Rambharose dead. Karan was undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver and started searching to nab the accused biker.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
