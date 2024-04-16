Indore: Area Coordinator Suspended For Misleading Report

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ramlal Chauhan, area coordinator and posted in the office of the divisional deputy commissioner of Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Caste Development Department of Indore, has been suspended with immediate effect. Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh issued the suspension order. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be Block Education Office, Development Block Pansemal District Barwani.

According to official information, area coordinator Ramlal Chauhan was made a member of the team formed to investigate the colleges of Indore division in connection with the financial loss caused to the government by some persons on the basis of fake and falsified documents of the students under the PGDM Scholarship Scheme.

As a member of the committee, area coordinator in-charge Chauhan presented the investigation report in the matter of serious complaint related to irregularities in scholarship. After investigation, it was found that despite the complaint being of a serious nature, he in an attempt to mislead the department, presented a misleading and factless investigation report. From which it is clear that during the investigation, Chauhan did not take interest in discharging his official responsibilities. Moreover, a show cause notice was issued but he did not submit a reply of notice even after nine months.