Indore: Anti-Gunda drive to be launched in city soon

Indore: A joint team of District Administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and Police will launch ‘Anti-Gunda’ drive in the city. The district

administration is chalking-out a road-map with police.



Collector Manish Singh informed about it here on Tuesday. He was

answering questions asked about the action taken by the joint team

against a history sheeter criminal Ramesh Tomar on Tuesday and the

attack made at home of former city president of BJP Gopi Krihana Neema

on Monday. Highlighting about the proposed ‘Anti-Gunda’ drive, Singh

said that need of the drive was felt from some time. ‘Initial level

talks have been held with police officials. Very soon a detailed

meeting will be held with DIG Harinarayan Chhari Mishra.



He hinted that the action taken against Tomar is just a show-case of

the drive. In the days to come, a systematic anti-Gunda drive will be

launched. No one will be allowed to take the course of law in their

hand. The nexus of Tomar and Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba have

been exposed. The seizure of a SUV has revealed this nexus, where Baba

was using the car of Tomar.



Condemning the attack made at home of Neema, said that we have

received some leads in this case, which shows that Gurjar gang is

behind the crime. We have asked police to go into the gang.