Indore: Computer Baba sent to judicial custody till November 28

Indore: A local court on Tuesday rejected second bail application of self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba and sent him to judicial custody till November 28 in connection with a case pertaining to beating and threatening a man.

Tyagi, who was on remand for 24 hours, was produced by Aerodrome police in court of around 2 pm.

Tyagi counsel objected saying that the remand period was completing at 4 pm so he should had not been produced in court before time.

After that, arguments ensued in court wherein Tyagi’s counsel said that his client was booked and arrested in a so-called incident that took place one and a half month ago.

Ambikapuri Extension resident Rajesh Khatri had alleged that he was thrashed and threatened by Tyagi and his men when he was at home.

The accused counsel said that there were no evidence of the incident and no MLC was done on the complainant.

The public prosecutor argued that Tyagi had enjoyed status of minister of state and can influence the case if was released on bail.

After hearing both the parties, judge MP Singh turned down bail application of Tyagi and sent him to cutody.