Indore: Another Covid patient found positive after seven days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid sporadic cases of Covid-19, another positive patient was found in the city on Tuesday, i.e. the concluding day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

According to Health Department officials, a 62-year-old, resident of Rani Bagh, was found Covid positive on Monday night and it is the only active case in the city and the first case found positive after 7 days. The last positive case was found on January 2.

“The patient is in home isolation and doesn’t have major symptoms except cold and fever. We have also gone through the contact tracing of the patient and she didn’t have any travel history and have taken four samples of her family members,” health officials said.

The officials also said that the sample will be sent for genome sequencing.

As many as 157 samples were tested on Monday out of which only one patient was found positive with which the total number of patients found positive in the city since the outbreak of the disease reached 2,12,527. The city has also reported 1,470 deaths so far.