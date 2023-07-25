Indore: Another Chance For BEd Students Who Failed In Special ATKT Exam

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of department of higher education (DAVV), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya permitted BEd fourth-semester students, who had flunked the special ATKT exam in May, to take another special exam starting on Tuesday.

The permission was granted just a day ahead of commencement of the special ATKT exam which is being conducted for BEd students who could not clear their degree course exam during Covid-19 crisis.

Several BEd students, who were selected as a teacher (Class-3 category) in government schools had failed in fourth-semester exam. This has put their jobs at stake. Following their request, DHE directed DAVV to hold a special ATKT exam for them.

However, nearly 1,000 students still failed in the special exam held in May. Fearing losing their job, the candidates staged a protest alleging poor evaluation and demanded one more special exam.

Their protest continued for nearly 10 days on RNT Marg campus of DAVV. The DAVV had written to DHE about the students’ demand about one-and-a-half months ago.

After receiving a positive reply from the DHE, DAVV on Monday released a notification for accommodating the students in the special exam which is going to be conducted for BEd students of session 2020-21 and 2021-22 who flunked exams during the Covid crisis.

The exams are to be held from July 25 to August 2.

Exam controller Prof AsheshTiwari said that the notification was released on Monday whereas exams are starting on Tuesday.

“As the notification is released less than 18 hours ahead of exams, we have permitted students to fill out the form even one hour before commencement of exams,” he said.

