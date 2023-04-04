Indore: Another case against land shark Madda, 10 others 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another FIR has been registered against land shark Deepak Madda, alias Dilip Sisodiya and 10 others in connection with a land fraud case on Monday.

Madda had been released from jail in connection with another land fraud case just a few days ago.

The present case was registered by the crime branch on the instruction of the district collector Ilayaraja T as the accused had committed fraud to the tune of crores of rupees by manipulating the record of Kalptaru Grih Nirman Society.

Cases were registered against the accused under sections 409, 420, and 34 of the IPC. Crime branch officials detained Madda and questioned him about the other accomplices in the fraud case. The names of the other accused are Prakash Giri, Kamlesh Jain, Sunny Jaiswal, Jitendra Narayan Patel, Subhash Patidar, Milan Giri, Darshanpratap Singh Mehta, Chandra Jagwani, Jitendra Patil and Madhukanta Giri.

Madda was the former president of Kalptaru Grih Nirman Sahkari Sanstha, and he along with the other directors and office-bearers had transferred money from the society’s bank account to their bank accounts.

