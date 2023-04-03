Indore Municipal Corporation launches anti-encroachment drive against dangerous step wells across the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has taken an action to remove the wells and stepwells from encroachment located at Sneh Nagar Garden, Dhakkan wala kua, Sukhliya, Kila Road and Gadra Khedi on Monday. The action has been taken to avoid accidents in future.

Mayor Bhargava and Commission Pal inspected the water resources

Notably, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected and surveyed 629 water sources in the city with the help of the building officer and building inspector of the concerned area, according to the records of the corporation. The inspection has been done to avoid tragic incidents like the Beleshwar Mahadev temple incident.

Instructions were given by the corporation to take action to remove such constructions in the city.

Keeping in view the public safety, the municipal corporation is taking action since morning to free the well and step well marked in the corporation records from encroachment.

The Corporation has taken action to remove the encroachment near Sneh Nagar Garden Beleshwar temple where the tragic incident took place.

Along with this, action was taken to remove the encroachment from the Dhakkan wala kua, to avoid the accidents in future.

In the Sukhliya water tank area, there was encroachment on the well by putting a slab on it, which was removed by the corporation. The work is being done to install the cover and netting of the well.

Similarly, on the well located on the footpath in Qila Road, Gadra Khedi, a slab was put on top of the sheet.The corporation removed the slab. The work of netting the well has started.

Mayor appeals to citizens

Mayor Bhargava appealed to the citizens of the city that if any kind of construction has been done by anyone on water resources or wells, then he himself should come forward with respect to the public safety and should help to remove such constructions.

If any kind of resources are required to remove such constructions, they will also be made available by the corporation, Bhargava added.