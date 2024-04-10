Indore: Annapurna Link Road Slum Dwellers Shift To PMAY Flats On Hindu New Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Read Also Poll Authority In Indore To Keep An Eye On Social Media Influencers To Curb Paid News

During the inspection, he had issued instructions that if any resident wants to go to the PMAY houses on his own free will, then he should not face any problem in the arrangements. Lodhi said that the people living in the slum in Annapurna Link Road expressed their voluntary desire to be shifted to the housing units constructed under PMAY on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri.

Around 40 families had deposited margin money for the flats allotted to them. Of them, 15 families shifted their household items and 20 other families entered the new flats afterwards and performed house warming. The remaining beneficiaries also agreed to relocate to the new flats, he added.