 Indore: Annapurna Link Road Slum Dwellers Shift To PMAY Flats On Hindu New Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Annapurna Link Road Slum Dwellers Shift To PMAY Flats On Hindu New Year

Indore: Annapurna Link Road Slum Dwellers Shift To PMAY Flats On Hindu New Year

Caption Slum dwellers reach PMAY apartment for house warming.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Read Also
Poll Authority In Indore To Keep An Eye On Social Media Influencers To Curb Paid News
article-image

During the inspection, he had issued instructions that if any resident wants to go to the PMAY houses on his own free will, then he should not face any problem in the arrangements. Lodhi said that the people living in the slum in Annapurna Link Road expressed their voluntary desire to be shifted to the housing units constructed under PMAY on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri.

Around 40 families had deposited margin money for the flats allotted to them. Of them, 15 families shifted their household items and 20 other families entered the new flats afterwards and performed house warming. The remaining beneficiaries also agreed to relocate to the new flats, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Municipal Corporation Initiates Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive For Stray Dogs From April 14

Indore Municipal Corporation Initiates Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive For Stray Dogs From April 14

Indore: Annapurna Link Road Slum Dwellers Shift To PMAY Flats On Hindu New Year

Indore: Annapurna Link Road Slum Dwellers Shift To PMAY Flats On Hindu New Year

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandatory To Print Name Of Printer On Pamphlets, Posters

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandatory To Print Name Of Printer On Pamphlets, Posters

Poll Authority In Indore To Keep An Eye On Social Media Influencers To Curb Paid News

Poll Authority In Indore To Keep An Eye On Social Media Influencers To Curb Paid News

Indore: Police To Identify Kids Getting High On Cycle Tube Solution, Thinner

Indore: Police To Identify Kids Getting High On Cycle Tube Solution, Thinner