Indore: Angry Man Sets Fire To Sister’s Boyfriend’s Home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police registered a case against two persons for setting fire to another person’s home as an act of revenge. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in the Rajnagar area. The alertness of the victim’s brother prevented a major disaster. It is alleged that the accused was upset with the victim for maintaining a relationship with his sister. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, clearly showing two persons setting fire to the house.

According to the police, Abhishek Pagare (24), a resident of Rajnagar, filed a complaint with the Chandan Nagar police station, stating that around 12:30 am on March 14, he was asleep at home when his brother Harsh woke him up and informed him that Ayush Panchole and an accomplice had broken a window of their house and set it on fire by pouring petrol inside. When he looked up in the backside room, flames were found in the hall, spreading rapidly. LPG cylinders were also kept nearby, posing a potential disaster risk. The family members doused the flames after a struggle. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and launched an investigation into the matter.