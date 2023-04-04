Indore: Anganwadi stage chakka-jam at collectorate crossing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi workers staged a protest on Monday at the collectorate intersection due to which the traffic was interrupted for about an hour. During this, the commuters faced inconvenience.

Collector Ilayaraja T showed his displeasure over the chakka jam and warned them that an FIR could be lodged against them for this act.

Anganwadi workers have been protesting in Indore for the past 15 days for their demands related to pay and perks. On Monday, they staged a chakka jam at the collectorate intersection. Women police tried to remove them but failed.

After some time, a few of the Anganwadi workers met the collector and handed him a memorandum during which the collector Ilayaraja T ticked them off and told them they had no right to cause inconvenience to the public.

