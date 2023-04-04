Indore: Two killed after being hit by car on bypass road 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two friends were killed after being hit by a recklessly driven car on the bypass road under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Monday.

Their bike had run out of fuel and they were standing near the road when the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the errant car driver and started a search for him.

Investigating officer ASI Shriram Parmar from the Lasudia police station said that the incident took place between Omaxe City and Vistara Township. The deceased have been identified as Amit Singh, 28 years, a resident of Jabalpur and at present residing at Radio Colony and his friend Abhishek, 30 years, a resident of Vijay Nagar. Both were working in a company in the city.

Police said the car that hit them was coming from Dewas. They were taken to a hospital after the accident, but could not be saved.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased said that they were crossing the road when the accident happened. Police are investigating the case.