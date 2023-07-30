Indore: Amit Shah Is Chanakya, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya As He Recalls Removal Of Article 370 from J&K

Indore: 'Amit Shah Is Chanakya Of Politics,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed the booth workers at Indore's Kanakeshwari ground on Sunday. Recalling the removal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir just a few months after Amit Shah sworn in as home minister, Vijayvargiya said Shah is the 'Chanakya' of BJP and politics.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, Vijayvargiya said, “Congress hardly worked for the development of Madhya Pradesh. They misled the farmers by making false promises of loan waiver, misled the youth in the name of giving unemployment allowance.

The people of the state will never believe such liars.”

'BJP Is A Worker Based Party'

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also addressed the workers before Shah’s arrival and said, “BJP is a worker based party, workers are our strength. I congratulate all the workers in today's booth conference. We are fortunate that there is a Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre and in the state as well.”

He praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for development works in the state and called the period before 2003, as a period of misery in Madhya Pradesh. The double engine government is continuously working for the development of the country and the state, he said.

BJP Will Register Massive Victory: VD Sharma

BJP state president VD Sharma claimed that under the leadership of CM Chouhan BJP will achieve a massive victory in the upcoming assembly elections. He further boost the morale of BJP workers and said, “The workers of 11,000 booths of Malwa will get involved in the organisational work with the resolve to get 51 percent vote share in their respective booths following the roadmap set by home minister Amit Shah.”