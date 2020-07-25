Indore: Amid corona outbreak, most celebrate Nag Panchami at home

Indore: Remembering that life is just a cycle of changes, Hindu community observed Nag Panchami on Saturday.

Observed during the holy month of Shravan, Nag Panchami is dedicated to the worship of Nag Devta or the snake god. Unlike every year when over 10,000 devotees travel from Indore and other districts to Ujjain for darshan of lord Nagchandreshwar, this year devotees stayed home and attended prayers online.

It was for the first time when devotees offered prayers to lord Nagchandreshwar via online streaming on 'Nag Panchami'.

Priests had arranged the facility of online darshans in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The doors of this temple are opened once in a year. Usually, lakhs of people visit the temple from across the world. But, this year, due to coronavirus, it wasn't possible," said a temple priest.