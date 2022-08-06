Indore: Amendment in Flag-Code made National Flag affordable, price came down from Rs 700 to Rs 25 per piece

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to ensure the success of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ launched to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, the Union government amended the Flag Code on December 30, 2021, and made the National Flag affordable for everyone.

While earlier it was mandatory to have the National Flag made from khadi, now that compulsion has been done away with.

Under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ the Union government has launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhilyan’ across the country. Under the Abhiyan people have been urged to hoist a national flag at their homes or put one on their vehicles. Through the Abhiyan the Central and the State governments wish to create a surge of patriotism among the people.

However, the government realised that they would have to make National Flags available on a large scale and that too at a much cheaper price if the campaign is to be a success. This was not possible without amending the Flag Code, under which it was said that the National Flag must be of khadi cloth and its size must be 2X3 feet (24X36 inches) and have ISI mark. Making the flag cost Rs 700. These flags were prepared at just 4 centres in the country including Karnataka, Gwalior, Mumbai and Nanded and were sold only through the shops of Khadi and Gramodhyog Board.

However as flags had to be made in bulk and making it only out of khadi was not possible before August 15, the Union ministry of home affairs amended the Flag Code and allowed flags to be made using machines and polyester cloth and also reduced the size to 20x30 inches from the earlier 24x36 inches.

“Following the amendment made in the Flag Code on December 30, 2021, bulk manufacturing and supply of the National Flag is going on across the country, including in the city. Since a khadi flag is made with hands and the polyester flags are being manufactured through machines, there has been a major reduction in price of the flags,” official sources of Khadi Gramodhyog Board of MP informed.

As the National Flag made of polyester is now available at around Rs 25, the sale of National Flag made of khadi, which costs Rs 700 has few takers. Earlier, we used to sell around 500 flags made of khadi, but this year we expect to sell at least 2000 flags – both khadi and polyester.

-Ajeet Prajapat, Manager (Marketing), MP Khadi & Gramodhyog Board, Bhopal.