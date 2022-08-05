Indore: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Caption – Students preparing for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Indore: Government and private schools of the district organised an event on Friday to prepare students for taking part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. During the event, students attended live address of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Along with this, teachers and school heads addressed the gathering quoting the importance of our National Flag.

Chouhan addressed the elected representatives of three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions through video conference today under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. This address was also shown to the students of all government and non-government high schools and higher secondary schools of the district through a web link.

School students are actively participating in this campaign along with other public representatives, social service organisations, members of business and industrial organisations.

A competition on district level will also be organised in the coming days, wherein students will be tested on their knowledge about our National Flag. Teachers urged students to motivate their parents to take part in the campaign.